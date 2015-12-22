© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
Pricecheck_button1.jpg
PriceCheck
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

Medicare Unveiling Online Tool To Analyze Costly Drugs

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 22, 2015 at 8:22 AM EST
medicare_drug_spending_dashboard.png

Medicare officials say researchers and the public will now have an easier way to analyze spending on costly prescription drugs.

The online Medicare Drug Spending Dashboard will allow users to compare 80 drugs from thousands of covered medications. Those drugs accounted for about 40 percent of the more than $140 billion Medicare spent on prescription medications in 2014.

The tool includes drugs administered in doctor's offices as well as medications provided through Part D, which is Medicare's main prescription coverage program.

Officials said Monday that the online tool will include the top 15 drugs in terms of total spending for each part of Medicare, drugs with a high per-patient cost and drugs with high cost increases.

Medicare Dashboard - http://tinyurl.com/h9mqd86

Tags

HNF StoriesMedicareMedicare Drug Spending DashboardPart Ddrug costspricing toolsprice transparency
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content