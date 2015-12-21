© 2020 Health News Florida
Nutrisystem Buys South Beach Diet For $15M, Plans Relaunch

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 21, 2015 at 8:26 AM EST
In this May 6, 2004 file photo, Arthur Agatston, a cardiologist at Mount Sinai Hospital who created the South Beach Diet, poses with two of his books in his Miami Beach, Fla. home.

The weight-loss company Nutrisystem is buying the South Beach Diet brand for $15 million.

Arthur Agatston, the Florida cardiologist who created the South Beach Diet and wrote the best-selling book by the same name in 2003, will join Nutrisystem's science advisory board after its acquisition from SBD Holdings Group Corp.

More than 23 million copies of the South Beach brand's books are in print. Nutrisystem says it will expand that reach further through a meal-delivery program.

Nutrisystem, based outside Philadelphia in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, says the acquisition may dilute earnings slightly next year as it prepares for a relaunch of the South Beach Diet in 2017.

