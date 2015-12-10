Florida Hospital For Women By The Numbers

With Florida Hospital for Women getting ready to open next month, we take a look at some of the key numbers to know.

Florida Hospital for Women:

Has 332 beds for labor and delivery, post-partum and high-risk mothers

At 12 stories tall, has 400,000 square feet of space. That means 15 UCF Student Unions would fit inside

Is expected to serve 20,000 women in its first year

Total project cost was $180 million

And if you’re wondering why Florida Hospital is targeting women, consider this: Florida Hospital dominates Central Florida with more than half of all hospital cases. But the one area where it lags behind its biggest competitor Orlando Health is newborns. There, Orlando Health dominates with half of the market.

“A brand new facility with hotel-like amenities is going to be a clear attraction,” said Michael Carroll, a hospital analyst with Tribrook Healthcare Consulting. “Florida Hospital clearly has visions of capturing additional market share.”

Florida Hospital Vice President Kari Vargas said the hospital will have options for women looking for more natural births.

“They’ll have the option to have a more midwife-based delivery if they desire that, because we’ll have midwives on board,” Vargas said. “We have four rooms dedicated to a midwifery model. They have large bathtubs, lots of room for family in the room, lots of room for the patient to walk around.”

Florida Hospital for Women will open in phases. It’s Florida Hospital’s largest investment in women’s health care.

-- Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.