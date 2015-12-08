Laser Hair Removal Bill Starts Moving In Florida Senate

Credit Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Florida lawmaker wants to put some regulations in place for laser hair removal technicians.

Sen. Denise Grimsley (R-Sebring) is the bill’s Senate sponsor.

“This bill requires a licensed electrologists who uses a laser or a pulse-like device to be certified by a national recognized electrology organization and have appropriate training as defined by the Board of Medicine for each device,” she said. Currently, certification is only required by rule. It is not in statute. The bill also defines laser hair removal and a laser or pulse-like device as an electronic device approved by the FDA for laser hair removal.”

So far, the measure has passed its first Senate committee. Its House counterpart by Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo) has not yet had a hearing.

