New Partnership Offers Comprehensive Approach To Healthcare For Northeast Florida Seniors

Credit Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT Florida's first Alignment Healthcare clinic is on St. Johns Bluff Rd in Jacksonville.

A national healthcare company showed off its first Florida clinic today and it’s right here in Jacksonville.

Alignment Healthcare is partnering with St. Vincent’s HealthCare and Florida Blue to provide comprehensive care to Medicare patients in Clay and Duval Counties.

Alignment Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer Doctor Henry Do says one way they do that is with what’s called population care.

Population care, he says, uses group data to predict possible outcomes for individual patients.

“We can predict whether we think a patient is going to have a hospitalization in the next six months. Then we can reach out to the patient, bring them into the care center, make sure they get the care that they need to avoid and prevent that hospitalization.”

Do says the goal of the new Medicare partnership is to keep patients healthy, out of the hospital and improve their quality of life.

The first two clinics will open in Jacksonville after the first of the year. Four more are planned for St. Petersburg, Largo and Bradenton.

