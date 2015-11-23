© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Woman Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide At Florida Hospital

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Published November 23, 2015 at 1:55 PM EST

UPDATED 11/23 1:55 P.M.

A woman died Monday morning at Florida Hospital in Tampa after her stepfather shot her and then killed himself.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials say AlonnaTedesco, 41, was visiting a patient at the hospital on Fletcher Avenue when she was shot by her stepfather, Stephen Reynolds. Authorities said she received immediate medical attention, but later died.

HSCO Colonel DonnaLusczynskisaid deputies were on the scene within minutes for what they suspect is a "murder-suicide."

“They identified where the threat was and that it was eliminated and then secured the scene and just made sure all the surrounding patients and everybody else was okay,”Lusczynskisaid.

Authorities said after shooting Tedesco on the third floor of the hospital, the Reynolds killed himself.

Tedesco and Reynolds were both visiting a family member at the hospital, said HCSO in a news release. 

Copyright 2015 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

HNF StoriesFlorida Hospitalmurder-suicide
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
See stories by Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller, multimedia reporter for Health News Florida, was hired to help further expand health coverage statewide.