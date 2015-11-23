Woman Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide At Florida Hospital

UPDATED 11/23 1:55 P.M.

A woman died Monday morning at Florida Hospital in Tampa after her stepfather shot her and then killed himself.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials say AlonnaTedesco, 41, was visiting a patient at the hospital on Fletcher Avenue when she was shot by her stepfather, Stephen Reynolds. Authorities said she received immediate medical attention, but later died.

HSCO Colonel DonnaLusczynskisaid deputies were on the scene within minutes for what they suspect is a "murder-suicide."

“They identified where the threat was and that it was eliminated and then secured the scene and just made sure all the surrounding patients and everybody else was okay,”Lusczynskisaid.

Authorities said after shooting Tedesco on the third floor of the hospital, the Reynolds killed himself.

Tedesco and Reynolds were both visiting a family member at the hospital, said HCSO in a news release.

