Homeless Families To Find Homes Quicker Under New Orange County Service

For some homeless families in Orange County, the transition from the streets into houses will be quicker than before. Orange County Commissioners approved a $1.5 million contract this afternoon for a rapid rehousing service.

According to a recent report, rapid rehousing, or housing-first initiatives, are a more effective way to curb central Florida’s chronic homelessness problem among families.

The report says 18% of families that leave shelters successfully transition into rental housing; and 51% of families in transitional housing find rental homes.

With rapid rehousing, Homeless Services Network and its partners will place 150 families into permanent housing.

Executive director Martha Are says the new county service will be more effective than community providers.

“It’s a huge investment on the part of the county to change the infrastructure of the way the community addresses family homelessness and to invest in evidence-based solution.”

The whole transition process could take about six months, which shorter than it has taken community providers in the past.