Study: To Avoid Higher Health Law Premiums, Switch Plans

You know that auto insurance commercial, the one with the talkative gecko promising you can save 15 percent if you switch insurers?

It turns out something like that is happening with the Obama administration's health care overhaul.

A study out Wednesday finds that this year's most popular health law plans are raising premiums an average of 15 percent in 2016. You'll have to switch if you don't want to pay more.

The study from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation looked at a type of coverage called the "lowest cost silver plan."

A hypothetical 40-year-old faced an average premium of $264 for the lowest cost silver plan in 2015. If that consumer stays in the same plan for 2016, the premium would be $304, or 15 percent more.