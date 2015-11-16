Workers Comp Rates Reduced 4.7 Percent

Florida employers will see overall workers-compensation insurance rates drop 4.7 percent as of Jan. 1, according to an order issued Thursday by the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

The National Council on Compensation Insurance, while files proposed rates each year for insurers, initially called for a 1.9 percent decrease.

The Office of Insurance Regulation rejected that proposal and said overall rates should go down 5.1 percent. But at the request of the organization known as NCCI, regulators looked again at some factors used in setting rates.

That led to Thursday's order for the 4.7 percent decrease in 2016.