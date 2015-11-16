Embattled Dentist Charged With Medicaid Fraud

Credit JSO Dr. Howard Schneider's booking photo.

Dr. Howard S. Schneider, the pediatric dentist who faced allegations of mistreatment of pediatric patients, was arrested Monday afternoon, charged with 11 counts of Medicaid fraud.

According to jail records, 78-year-old Schneider was booked into the Duval County jail shortly before 4 p.m. on 11 counts of unauthorized Medicaid claims. He was being held on $110,000 bond pending a hearing that likely would take place Tuesday morning.

Attorney John Phillips, who represents some of Schneider's former patients, said his office will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m.

News4Jax also obtained a court document that said Schneider cannot afford to pay his attorney's fees for the case involving the new Medicaid fraud charges.

He filed a motion for temporary support to pay his attorney's fees.

The motion said this matter is an emergency since Schneider will be incarcerated until he can make bond.

Since April, hundreds of parents have claimed Schneider abused their kids as they sat in his dentist chair. They also claim he performed unnecessary dental procedures for the purpose of ripping off Medicaid.

Earlier this year, News4Jax reviewed state records and found that Schneider received $3.9 million in Medicaid reimbursements over the past five years,

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, Schneider’s fee-for-service reimbursements in both 2012 and 2013 were over $1 million.

Schneider eventually closed his Arlington office and relinquished his license to practice in both Florida and Georgia.

