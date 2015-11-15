New Medicare Part B Premiums Rising 17%

One month into Medicare's enrollment period for seniors, the federal government announced that Medicare Part B premiums will be going up in 2016 for new enrollees.

In 2015, most people paid $104.90 monthly for doctor visits and other medical expenses.

Now, new enrollees will pay $122.80 a month.

Those affected include:

Enrollees not collecting Social Security benefits

Those enrolling in Part B for the first time in 2016

Those who are dual eligible

Those who pay an additional income-related premium

The Medicare Part A deductible for hospital coverage will also rise from $1,260 to $1,288 a year.

Daylina Miller is a reporter for WUSF in Tampa. WUSF is a part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.