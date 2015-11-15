© 2020 Health News Florida
New Medicare Part B Premiums Rising 17%

Health News Florida | By Daylina Miller
Published November 15, 2015 at 3:35 PM EST
medicare___you.jpg
.S. Department of Health and Human Services

One month into Medicare's enrollment period for seniors, the federal government announced that Medicare Part B premiums will be going up in 2016 for new enrollees.

In 2015, most people paid $104.90 monthly for doctor visits and other medical expenses. 

Now, new enrollees will pay $122.80 a month.

Those affected include:

  • Enrollees not collecting Social Security benefits
  • Those enrolling in Part B for the first time in 2016
  • Those who are dual eligible
  • Those who pay an additional income-related premium

The Medicare Part A deductible for hospital coverage will also rise from $1,260 to $1,288 a year. 
Daylina Miller is a reporter for WUSF in Tampa. WUSF is a part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
