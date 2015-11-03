Riviera Beach Kindergartner Dies Of Bacterial Meningitis

Health officials say a kindergartner in Palm Beach County has died of bacterial meningitis.

Palm Beach County Health Department officials said that as a precautionary measure, the agency issued one-dose antibiotics to students and staff at the school who had contact with 5-year-old Kamar Davin. Officials say the boy died Thursday.

Health department spokesman Tim O’Connor says they’ll continue to monitor the school for any new cases. He says no other students or family members of the boy have displayed any symptoms.

O’Connor says the disease is rare and that the child appears to be the first Palm Beach County child in recent memory to die from bacterial meningitis.

In a statement, Bethune Elementary Principal Katrina Granger said letters were sent to all parents informing them of the situation.