4 Heading To Prison For $13.8M Private Health Fraud

Four people are heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to a $13.8 million fraud scheme that targeted private health insurance providers in South Florida.

Two separate Miami federal judges imposed sentences ranging from just over 10 years to almost four years on the four defendants, who operated 30 companies prosecutors say were used in the fraud.

The scam involved using staffing companies to obtain information about local doctors to submit fraudulent claims to the insurance plans.

The private insurers including Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Health Care, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the City of Miami, among others.

The four defendants are among 15 charged in two related health care fraud conspiracy cases.