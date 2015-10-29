© 2020 Health News Florida
'Trauma Copters' Free For Florida Keys Residents

Health News Florida | By Nancy Klingener
Published October 29, 2015 at 8:28 AM EDT
fl_keys.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
Florida Keys

Getting to a trauma center quickly can be critical, and in the Florida Keys, there are no trauma centers.

That leaves you the option of being airlifted out.   And that can cost you nothing -- or tens of thousands of dollars. 

But Monroe County is trying to make sure patients have the chance to choose that first financial option. 

Reporter Nancy Klingener is part of WLRN in South Florida. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Nancy Klingener
Nancy Klingener covers the Florida Keys for WLRN. Since moving to South Florida in 1989, she has worked for the Miami Herald, Solares Hill newspaper and the Monroe County Public Library.
See stories by Nancy Klingener