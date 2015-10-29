'Trauma Copters' Free For Florida Keys Residents

Getting to a trauma center quickly can be critical, and in the Florida Keys, there are no trauma centers.

That leaves you the option of being airlifted out. And that can cost you nothing -- or tens of thousands of dollars.

But Monroe County is trying to make sure patients have the chance to choose that first financial option.

Reporter Nancy Klingener is part of WLRN in South Florida. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.