Leadership Moves At Adventist, Florida Hospitals

The Chief Executive Officer of Florida Hospital is moving up to a larger role with the parent company. Lars Houmann will be the executive vice president of the Florida Division of Adventist Health System starting December 1.

Darryl Tol is taking over the CEO role for nine Florida Hospital facilities in Orlando. In addition, Chief Financial Officer Eddie Soler and Chief Strategy Officer David Banks will be moving to Adventist Health System.

Nonprofit Adventist Health System operates 42 hospitals in 10 states, and has made more than $400 million in profit so far this year. The hospital agreed to pay more than $100 million last month to settle fraud allegations.

See below for the full release:

Changes to Florida Hospital Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., October 23, 2015 – The Adventist Health System (AHS) has announced key leadership changes to Florida Hospital, which will allow the organization to continue to grow, meet future health care demands and further its mission.

Historically, the Chief Executive Officer of Florida Hospital has also acted as the CEO of the Florida Division, a position currently held by Lars Houmann. Florida Hospital is now separating these roles.

Effective Dec. 1, Houmann, who is also executive vice president of Adventist Health System, will be devoted full-time to the Florida Division.

“With the ever-changing and growing landscape of the healthcare industry, the need for a Division focus has evolved significantly in recent years,” said Don Jernigan, AHS president and chief executive officer. “Additionally, the Florida Division continues to thrive by addressing population health, the shift to a consumer-driven experience, as well as other strategic initiatives with system-wide reach. Our system will benefit from a more unified approach and our Florida Division leaders will help further ensure engagement while also mitigating risk.”

Daryl Tol, current president and chief executive officer of Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center, as well as the five Florida Hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties, will become chief executive officer of the nine Florida Hospitals in the Orlando area.

Rob Fulbright, current senior executive officer for Florida Hospital Orlando, will become the chief executive officer of the five Florida Hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties. Fulbright has held leadership positions at various Florida Hospitals, including in DeLand. He is known for shaping a positive culture, his understanding of CREATION Health, and his support of physician well-being.

As part of the leadership change, Houmann will be joined at AHS by Eddie Soler, who currently serves dual roles as the Chief Financial Officer of Florida Hospital and the Florida Division; and Chief Strategy Officer David Banks.

Houmann, Soler and Banks will form the core leadership team will work to advance the strategic initiatives of the Florida Division.

“The fresh perspective brought by these key leaders will instill new energy into the organizations and communities they serve. I’m very excited about the opportunities this brings to our organization,” Jernigan said. “These leaders are deeply devoted to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ and will be a tremendous asset in their new roles.”

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.