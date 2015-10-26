DCF, UCF Team Up To Train Social Workers

The Florida Department of Children and Families is teaming up with the University of Central Florida to get more social workers with a four-year degree working in child welfare.

UCF will coordinate training at 14 public and private schools across the state. The contract is for $5.3 million, and students can earn up to $12,000 in stipends if they agree to work at state agencies for two years when they graduate.

This new program will help implement a 2014 law overhauling the Florida Department of Children and Families. That overhaul came after a Miami Herald investigation found 477 children died after their families had contact with DCF.

The Florida Senate recommended DCF hire more employees with a social work degree. The program moves DCF closer to its goal of getting half of its employees holding a degree in social work.

Last year, DCF received more than 190,000 for possible child abuse, and has more than 262,000 active investigations.

The schools participating include:

Barry University

Florida A&M University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida International University

Florida Memorial University

Florida State University

Saint Leo University

Southeastern University

University of North Florida

University of South Florida

University of West Florida

Warner University

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

