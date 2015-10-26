DCF, UCF Team Up To Train Social Workers
The Florida Department of Children and Families is teaming up with the University of Central Florida to get more social workers with a four-year degree working in child welfare.
UCF will coordinate training at 14 public and private schools across the state. The contract is for $5.3 million, and students can earn up to $12,000 in stipends if they agree to work at state agencies for two years when they graduate.
This new program will help implement a 2014 law overhauling the Florida Department of Children and Families. That overhaul came after a Miami Herald investigation found 477 children died after their families had contact with DCF.
The Florida Senate recommended DCF hire more employees with a social work degree. The program moves DCF closer to its goal of getting half of its employees holding a degree in social work.
Last year, DCF received more than 190,000 for possible child abuse, and has more than 262,000 active investigations.
The schools participating include:
- Barry University
- Florida A&M University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida Gulf Coast University
- Florida International University
- Florida Memorial University
- Florida State University
- Saint Leo University
- Southeastern University
- University of North Florida
- University of South Florida
- University of West Florida
- Warner University
