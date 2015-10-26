Bill Targets Hospital District Taxes

A Senate Republican last week proposed a measure that would require hospital taxing districts to get voter approval every 10 years to continue levying property taxes.

The bill (SB 614), filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Elkton, will be considered during the 2016 legislative session and comes amid an effort by Gov. Rick Scott to scrutinize hospital funding.

Hutson's bill would end the taxing authority of hospital districts if majorities of voters in the districts don't agree to reauthorization.

In such cases, hospital districts could continue to operate without taxing authority or could be dissolved, under the bill.

