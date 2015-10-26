© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Bill Targets Hospital District Taxes

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 26, 2015 at 8:42 AM EDT
Stethoscope on a pile of dollars.
Flickr Creative Commons

A Senate Republican last week proposed a measure that would require hospital taxing districts to get voter approval every 10 years to continue levying property taxes.

The bill (SB 614), filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Elkton, will be considered during the 2016 legislative session and comes amid an effort by Gov. Rick Scott to scrutinize hospital funding.

Hutson's bill would end the taxing authority of hospital districts if majorities of voters in the districts don't agree to reauthorization.

In such cases, hospital districts could continue to operate without taxing authority or could be dissolved, under the bill.
 

Tags

HNF Storieshospital taxing districtslocal hospital taxestaxesFlorida Legislature
Related Content