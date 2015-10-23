Bill Helping Track Missing People With Special Needs Close To Senate Floor

Credit MGN Online

A bill helping law enforcement search for missing people with special needs has one more committee stop before heading to the Senate floor. It’s by Sen. Charlie Dean (R-Inverness).

“This bill institutes a pilot program in Baker, Columbia, Hamilton and Suwannee counties to provide a personal devices to persons with special needs to aid in search and rescue efforts. The pilot program will be voluntary and at no costs to the participants,” said Dean.

Dean refiled the measure because the bill died during this past session. It’s inspired by a young autistic boy who went missing last year. Using GPS like technology, it speeds up the time law enforcement can track not only people with disabilities, but older people prone to wandering off. Supporters say if it’s a success, it could expand to other areas of the state. Meanwhile, its House companion by Rep. Elizabeth Porter (R-Lake City) has not yet had a hearing.

