Hillsborough County Approves Loan For Tampa Science Museum

Hillsborough County officials have tentatively approved a $400,000 loan to Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry.



Media outlets in Tampa are reporting that the museum's board will have to agree to a long list of conditions before receiving the loan. The museum board will discuss the terms at a meeting Tuesday.



During the last decade, the museum, the largest science center in the Southeast, has requested between $600,000 and $800,000 a year.



Museum President and CEO Molly Demeulenaere said the smaller $400,000 request is evidence that the museum board has been working hard to establish financial stability.



In order to receive the loan, documents show that the museum must put up its endowment fund as collateral and get county approval before spending it. The county must also approve the museum's annual budget and amendments.

