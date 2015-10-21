Join Us Tonight For A Special Florida Matters Town Hall

You can be a part of our audience for a special Florida Matters town hall featuring a panel discussion and preview of the new Ric Burns film “Debt of Honor: Disabled Veterans in American History.”

The taping is Thursday, Nov. 5 at the University of South Florida Tampa campus, in the College of Public Health’s Samuel Bell Auditorium (13201 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33612).

Please join us at 5:30 p.m. for an opening reception, and the taping that starts at 6 p.m. Seating is limited and registration is required. Please RSVP at this link, or call 813-905-6901.

Free parking is available in the lots adjacent to the College of Public Health.

Steeplechase Films says the film takes an "unflinching look at the reality of warfare and disability," using the voices of some of the country's most prominent disabled veterans as well as scholars in the fields of disability studies, history and psychology.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7txpCLghnLA

A preview of the film will be followed by a panel discussion with:

Filmmaker Ric Burns

Actor and national veterans’ spokesman JR Martinez



It will be moderated by Carson Cooper, the host ofWUSF’sweekly public affairs show.

