Central Florida Lawmaker’s Bill Would Limit Drone Use By Sexual Predators

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published October 13, 2015 at 4:48 PM EDT
A Central Florida Senator is pushing a bill that would limit use of photographic drones by convicted sexual predators.

Port Orange Republican Senator Dorothy Hukill’s bill would ban the use of drones by sexual predators in areas frequented by children: their homes, schools, playgrounds and parks. Hukill says the bill would protect the privacy of minors, even in public.

SB 510 would ban sexual predators from photographing children with drones in certain public areas.
Credit ackab1
“We came across several instances where people were being recorded outside of their condominium window, outside their front door, that kind of thing, on their property etc. etc. So it’s not a stretch of the imagination to think that at some point an offender is going to use this to track a child,” she said.

The plan would not limit the commercial and recreational use of drones, which is federally regulated. The bill adds to a long list of sanctions for unmanned aircrafts, some of which stem from lawmakers’ concerns about invasions of privacy.

