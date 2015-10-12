© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
Pricecheck_button1.jpg
PriceCheck
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

Florida Health Care Prices Literally All Over The Map

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Sammy Mack
Published October 12, 2015 at 5:09 PM EDT
Florida's health care costs vary widely.
Florida's health care costs vary widely.

Depending on where she goes for health care, a Florida woman could spend anywhere from $32 to $494 for a humanpapillomavirusscreening, according to a new analysis from Castlight Health.

Castlight is one of the latest organizations to map what Americans are paying for health care. The data for the study come from health care claims provided to Castlight from large, self-insured employers.

According to the findings, Florida has some of the most expensive regions for services like mammograms.

“One of the reasons this matters is because there are studies that point toward individuals not getting needed preventive care because of cost issues,” says Kristin Torres Mowat, a vice president of strategic alliances and data operations at Castlight.

At the same time, says Torres Mowat, South Florida has the country’s lowest average cost for a preventive visit to a primary care doctor.

“It’s kind of calling out the fact that in healthcare there is little rhyme or reason,” she says.

She says that the more consumers know about cost the better off everyone is.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

HNF Storiesprice transparency
Sammy Mack
Public radio. Public health. Public policy.
Related Content