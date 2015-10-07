© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Vocational Rehab Is Healthcare Provider Of Last Resort, Says Director

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published October 7, 2015 at 5:38 PM EDT
Vocational Rehab Director Aleisa McKinlay speaks before the Senate's Education Appropriations Committee on 10/07/15.
Vocational Rehab Director Aleisa McKinlay speaks before the Senate's Education Appropriations Committee on 10/07/15.
Vocational Rehab Director Aleisa McKinlay speaks before the Senate's Education Appropriations Committee on 10/07/15.
Credit Florida Channel
Vocational Rehab Director Aleisa McKinlay speaks before the Senate's Education Appropriations Committee on 10/07/15.

Florida lawmakers are taking another look at the office of Vocational Rehab. A proposal to overhaul the office amid low job placement rates, failed last year. According to a state report, the office that helps disabled Floridians find jobs, succeeds less than half the time.

Republican Senator Don Gaetz of Niceville says Florida’s Vocational Rehab office is spending a lot of money on non-job expenses, like healthcare:

“We’re spending money for surgical services, and medical diagnostic services, medical testing, just so you know, just so you know, that’s in the education budget.”

But Vocational Rehab Director Aleisa McKinlay says there’s a reason for that. McKinley took over the office in 2011 after previously working in mental health at the Department of Children and Families.

“People who don’t qualify for funding and services under the public mental health system and have don’t have a third party payer have nowhere else to go. And they know about us, they’re eligible—they’re legitimately eligible clients, so we try to serve them," she said.

The office has faced questions about job-placement performance. During the last legislative session Gaetz  sponsored a bill that mandated it improve or face changes.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

HNF StoriesVocational Rehab DirectorRepublican Senator Don Gaetz
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter