Medicare Fraud Trial For Doc Tied To Sen. Menendez Postponed

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published October 1, 2015 at 8:00 AM EDT
New Jersey Senate

It will be at least another year before a Florida doctor charged with corruption alongside New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will go to trial on Medicare fraud charges.

The Palm Beach Post reports Dr. Salomon Melgen's trial was moved to September to accommodate a federal trial in New Jersey where he is facing corruption charges along with Menendez.

In the Florida case, Melgen is accused of an elaborate scheme in which he allegedly falsely diagnosed patients with serious eye conditions in order to bill Medicare for costly treatments. In the New Jersey case, he is accused of trading favors with Menendez to intervene in disputes with Medicare and other matters.

Both men have pleaded not guilty. Menendez is not charged in the Florida case.

Melgen was released on $18 million bond in July.

