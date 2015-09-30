© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Florida Retail Federation Launches Private Health Exchange For Businesses

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published September 30, 2015 at 7:18 PM EDT
FRFlogo.jpg

The Florida Retail Federation has launched a private health insurance exchange for its members. The exchange allows businesses to shop for group coverage plans and lets employees sign up. It’s the latest in a growing number of private insurance exchanges coming into the system.

“This is for the mom-and- pops, and some businesses up to 1,000 to 2,000 employees, if they’re interested," says Federation spokesman James Miller. " It’s to help them get compliant, and save confusion amongst employees and employers.”

The exchange goes live October 1 and will be fully up and running when open enrollment begins in January. It’s a move to help businesses better control healthcare costs, which have jumped in recent years.

Many business are mandated to offer full-time employees insurance or pay fines under the Affordable Care Act. The private exchange helps businesses comply with the law.

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
