© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Audit Finds Slipshod Cybersecurity At Healthcare.gov

Health News Florida | By The Associated Press
Published September 25, 2015 at 8:32 AM EDT
www.healthcare.gov/marketplace

The government stored sensitive personal information on millions of health insurance customers in a computer system with basic security flaws, according to an official audit that uncovered slipshod practices.

The Obama administration said it acted quickly to fix all the problems identified by the Health and Human Services inspector general's office. But the episode raises questions about the government's ability to protect a vast new database at a time when cyberattacks are becoming bolder.

Tags

HNF StoriesHealthCare.govhealth insurance
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content