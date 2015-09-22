State Challenged Over Fate Of Nursing Program

A Marion County college has filed a legal challenge over a Florida Board of Nursing decision to terminate the college's nursing-education program, according to documents filed last week in the state Division of Administrative Hearings.

Taylor College, which is in Belleview, filed the challenge after the Board of Nursing issued an order July 29 that indicated the school's graduates had an inadequate passage rate on licensure exams.

In the challenge sent last week to the Division of Administrative Hearings, Taylor contended that it had made progress with a "remediation" plan and that a probationary period should have been extended for a year.

"The ultimate facts are that the remediation plan established benchmarks, for which a majority that were established Taylor College made adequate progress,'' said the college's petition for a hearing before an administrative law judge.

"The board failed to consider or discuss the benchmarks that were established, and how Taylor College did or did not meet those benchmarks."

