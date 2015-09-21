© 2020 Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
State Universities Want More Money For Law Enforcement, Mental Health Services

WGCU | By Topher Forhecz
Published September 21, 2015 at 8:32 AM EDT

The State University System of Florida’s Board of Governors is asking state lawmakers to give them funding for more law enforcement and mental health counseling positions.

Proponents said the roughly $20 million would make state campuses safer.

The Board of Governors’ request said more law enforcement is needed on state campuses. It highlights two active shooter cases over the last two years.

Most Florida colleges are requesting more law enforcement. But the University of Central Florida is asking for the biggest boost with 25 new positions. It’s recommended to have 2 officers per 1,000 students.

For mental health, 10 of the 12 state schools have more students per one professional staff member than what is recommended by a mental health accrediting organization.

Florida Gulf Coast University’s Vice President for Student Affairs Mike Rollo said there’s a growing demand for mental health services.

“The type of student that’s coming to colleges today across the country has put enormous pressure on counseling centers throughout the United States - not just here - and it’s been really dramatic over the last three years so it’s caught everyone by surprise,” he said.

The University of Central Florida is also asking for the biggest boost in this realm. They’re looking to add 12 more positions.

Topher Forhecz
Topher is a reporter at WGCU News. 
