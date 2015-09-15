Heroin overdoses are rising most everywhere, but perhaps nowhere more dramatically than in Manatee County.

That was the topic at a recent meeting of the Manatee Tiger Bay Club in Bradenton. This week on Florida Matters (Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 a.m.), we’ll bring you highlights of that discussion.

According to StephenKrivjanik, the chief of Emergency Medical Services in Manatee County:

· November 2014 is when they started to see a spike, with a peak in June and July of 2015

· A 1,554 percent increase in overdoses when comparing July 2014 to July 2015

· In July 2015, 216 911 calls for overdose patients

· 1,008 doses of Narcan administered through Aug. 31 at a cost of $86,137

· 35 repeat overdoses in the month of July alone

· EMS have responded to 21 calls where the person was dead on arrival

Florida Matters: Heroin In Manatee County Listen • 28:01

