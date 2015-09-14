Man Charged For Stabbing Coworker With Tranquilizer

Authorities say a central Florida man with duct tape, zip ties and a gun tried to inject a co-worker with animal tranquilizer.

Orlando police say 29-year-old Robby Sanchez faces attempted kidnapping and other charges.

Police say Sanchez offered to drive the female co-worker to lunch on Wednesday. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the two work together at a local healthcare provider and have carpooled previously.

Police say Sanchez pulled into a mall parking lot and pointed a gun at the woman. As Sanchez went to stab her in the leg with a syringe full of ketamine, authorities say the woman got out of the car and ran for help.

Authorities say Sanchez drove off, but officers caught up with him that evening.

Sanchez reportedly told police that he wanted to talk to his co-worker because he felt like she was using him.

Sanchez was being held on $250,650 bail.