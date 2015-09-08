© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Florida Matters Town Hall: The Rising Tide Of HIV

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lottie Watts
Lottie WattsCarson CooperMary SheddenMary Shedden
Published September 8, 2015 at 4:28 PM EDT
Dozens filled Selby Auditorium at USF Sarasota-Manatee on Sept. 1 for a Florida Matters town hall on the rising tide of HIV in Florida.
In 2013, Florida had more new cases of HIV than anywhere else in the nation. When it comes to the presence of HIV in Florida, the state’s six largest metropolitan areas could be states unto themselves.

If Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach were a state, it would rank sixth nationally in the number of new cases.  The Tampa Bay and Central Florida metro regions each saw more new cases than two dozen other states.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, we hosted a special town hall at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee to discuss the rising tide of HIV in Florida.  

Listen to the discussion here.

This week on Florida Matters (Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 a.m.), we bring you that panel discussion with WUSF News Director and Health News Florida Editor Mary Shedden, Debbie Sergi-Laws with Sarasota’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, Dr. Vilma Vega with Infectious Disease Associates in Sarasota, along with questions and comments from the audience.     You can hear the complete town hall meeting on HIV in Florida here.

                                          

You can hear all of the stories from the Health News Florida series on HIV here:

Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
Carson Cooper
Carson Cooper has become a favorite of WUSF listeners as the host of "Morning Edition" on WUSF 89.7 since he took the job in 2000. Carson has worked in Tampa Bay radio for three decades.
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
