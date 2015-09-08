Florida Matters Town Hall: The Rising Tide Of HIV

In 2013, Florida had more new cases of HIV than anywhere else in the nation. When it comes to the presence of HIV in Florida, the state’s six largest metropolitan areas could be states unto themselves.

If Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach were a state, it would rank sixth nationally in the number of new cases. The Tampa Bay and Central Florida metro regions each saw more new cases than two dozen other states.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, we hosted a special town hall at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee to discuss the rising tide of HIV in Florida.

This week on Florida Matters (Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 a.m.), we bring you that panel discussion with WUSF News Director and Health News Florida Editor Mary Shedden, Debbie Sergi-Laws with Sarasota’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, Dr. Vilma Vega with Infectious Disease Associates in Sarasota, along with questions and comments from the audience. You can hear the complete town hall meeting on HIV in Florida here.

