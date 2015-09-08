DCF Chief Carroll To Kick Off Annual Child Protection Summit

Credit DCF's website

The head of Florida’s child welfare agency is kicking off the annual three-day Child Protection Summit in Orlando Wednesday.

About 2,700 people are expected to attend this year’s 2015 Child Protection Summit. The record number of attendees will include child welfare professionals, foster and adoptive parents, and different law enforcement agencies.

Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll will start off the day with opening remarks.

Rep. Gayle Harrell (R-Stuart) is also expected to attend and lead a talk on child welfare and its connection to substance abuse and mental health issues. Other panel discussions include positive ways to help kids who have parents in prisons, helping older foster care children, and an in-depth look into the teams that help investigate child abuse deaths.

The three-day summit starts Wednesday at 1 p.m. and will end Friday at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando.

