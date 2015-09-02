2015 Lightning Deaths Have Almost Passed All of 2014, All of 2013

As of August first, 22 people have died from lightning strikes in the United States – that’s double the average number of deaths over the past five years. The National Weather Service says three of them were in Florida. Two men were working on rooftops. One was walking. With Florida being the lightning capital of the U.S. we take a look at the possible reasons for the increase in deaths this year, lightning myths – such as rubber tires are not why you’re safe in a car - and how to protect yourself.

Guests:

Gerald Campbell - Emergency Manager for Florida Gulf Coast University. Formerly- Lee County EOC Planning Chief

Jeff Huffman- Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) meteorologist.

