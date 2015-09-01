© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Seminole State College Getting New Health Science Building

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published September 1, 2015 at 7:59 AM EDT
AltamonteSpringsaerial.jpg
WMFE
Seminole State College approved a $48 million health sciences building today.

Seminole State College has approved a new health science and education building. The seven-story, $48 million building will go up at the Altamonte Springs campus.

It will have a mix of educational space, as well as commercial and retail space. Final agreements are expected in November, and the building could be open for the fall 2017 class.

Seminole State also won state approval last week to offer a bachelor’s degree in health science at the same campus starting next year.

-- Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF StoriesSeminole State Collegehealth science and education buildingAltamonte Springsbachelor's degree in health sciences
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content