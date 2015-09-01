Mom Who Drove 3 Kids Into Ocean Granted Conditional Release

A South Carolina mother who drove her three children into the Daytona Beach surf last year is being moved from a state psychiatric center to a South Florida medical center as part of a conditional release.

Local media outlets report a judge approved a plan Monday for 33-year-old Ebony Wilkerson to be transferred to Lake Wales Medical Center. Wilkerson has been in the state hospital after a judge ruled she was incompetent to stand trial and could be a threat to herself or others.

Wilkerson's attorney had requested she go to an assisted living facility, but the judge said that wasn't restrictive enough.

A judge previously ruled Wilkerson was not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of child abuse, and prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges. The three children are in state custody.