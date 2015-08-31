Docs Ask Full Appeals Court To Reconsider Gun Speech Law

Physician groups are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling upholding a Florida law restricting what doctors can ask patients about guns.

Organizations representing some 11,000 medical providers want the full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear arguments about the so-called "Docs vs. Glocks" law. A divided three-judge panel of the court rejected challenges to the law that claimed it violates constitutional free speech rights.

The law signed in 2011 by Gov. Rick Scott prohibits doctors from asking patients about gun ownership or recording such information unless it is medically necessary. Doctors and their supporters say asking about guns, particularly if children live in a home, is a safety issue and could save lives.

The court has not yet decided whether to rehear the case.