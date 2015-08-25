Poll: About Half In FL Back Planned Parenthood Funding

With a wide disparity among men and women, 48 percent of Florida voters oppose cutting off federal funding to Planned Parenthood, while 42 percent support such a move, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday.

The poll, which comes amid a national controversy about Planned Parenthood, indicates that 53 percent of female voters in Florida oppose cutting off federal funding, while 36 percent support the idea. In sharp contrast, 49 percent of male voters support eliminating federal funding for the organization, while 41 percent are opposed.

Federal funding has become a heavily debated topic in recent weeks after the release of a series of undercover videos by the anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress.

The secretly taped footage included a senior Planned Parenthood doctor discussing the procurement and sale of tissue from aborted fetuses.

Overall, the new poll found that 42 percent of Florida voters have a favorable opinion of Planned Parenthood, while 40 percent have an unfavorable view.

The Connecticut-based Quinnipiac polled 1,093 Florida voters from Aug. 7 to last Tuesday. The poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.