Don't Smell: Cocaine, Heroin Found In Flower Shipments

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 24, 2015 at 8:27 AM EDT
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials check imported flowers at Miami International Airport in the run-up to Valentine’s Day. Agents check for smuggled drugs and for certain insects that can ruin crops in U.S. fields.";
At Miami International Airport, a load of flowers is rushed from a plane to a chilled warehouse where big vacuums suck hot air out of boxes and bring in the surrounding cold air for freshness.
Authorities say federal officers are regularly finding cocaine and heroin concealed in shipments of flowers moving through Miami International Airport.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say 80 pounds of the drugs have been found at the airport over the past two years, and most of the shipments are from Colombia and Ecuador.

Officials say the cocaine and heroin has been hidden in the flowers themselves and in the boxes containing them.

Miami is one of the nation's busiest locations for shipments of flowers into the U.S. Inspectors try to prevent foreign insects and pests from getting into the country.

The border protection agency says it works closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to investigate the drug trafficking organizations responsible for the drug-laden flower shipments.
 

Associated Press
