Broward Grand Jury Investigating Flakka After 33 Deaths

A Broward County grand jury is preparing to investigate the distribution and use of the synthetic drug flakka following at least 33 deaths linked to the substance over the past 10 months.

State Attorney Michael Satz says the goal is to find ways to assist law enforcement, medical providers and the community as a whole in tackling the growing problem.

Satz says Broward County hospitals are seeing up to 20 flakka-related patients a day and many more are going to drug treatment centers.

Flakka can cause a condition known as "excited delirium," which causes delusions and paranoia and can give users adrenalin-fueled strength requiring restraint.

Flakka and other synthetic drugs are often made in China and can sell for as low as $5 a dose.