After Recent Stop In Bay County, Fla. Surgeon General To Continue Health Tour In Big Bend

Florida’s Surgeon General visited Bay County as part of a health tour of the state’s coastal areas.

On a Sunny Wednesday morning, Dr. John Armstrong led a group of kids throughout Bay Memorial Park in Panama City for a walk that ended with some fist bumps.

Sandon Speedling is the Assistant Director of Bay County’s Health Department. He says the Surgeon General’s visit is Armstrong’s latest initiative called the “Health in All Places Tour,” and Armstrong used the walk as a chance to teach about healthy activity.

“Our State Surgeon General is on a Health In All Places Tour of the coastal Panhandle counties in the state of Florida. And, Dr. Armstrong is visiting two counties a day,” said Speedling.

Armstrong says his goal in highlighting different counties is to put the spotlight on various medical services each county offers. In Bay County, he and other community leaders emphasized the area’s diabetes services program. Armstrong also talked about ways Florida’s adults and kids can stay healthy in their communities.

“It’s important for me to be here as Florida’s Surgeon General and Secretary of Health to set the example along with remarkable community partners and our team at the Florida Department of Health-Bay County,” said Armstrong. “People can make the choices for health and Bay County has remarkable opportunities to get outside and be active.”

Wednesday’s event included food promoting healthy snacks, displays, and exhibits for Bay County residents to learn more about their local health department.

The Surgeon General is set to visit Franklin and Wakulla counties Thursday. He’ll also make stops in Jefferson and Taylor counties on Friday. Among the coastal areas he’s already visited are Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.

