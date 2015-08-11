Hernando Man Jailed for Two Crashes At Jail

Authorities say a man is back in a Florida jail for crashing his SUV into the building's entrance and causing a gas leak — two weeks after doing doughnuts in the facility's lawn and hitting a flag pole.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office reports that 31-year-old Michael Lee Roberts made a quick trip to the hospital after Sunday morning's crash before being returned to the jail that afternoon as an inmate. Technicians had the leak stopped within hours.

Roberts was arrested on an active felony warrant, accused of discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He also was charged with three counts of threatening to harm a public servant and two counts of felony criminal mischief.

Authorities say Roberts crashed his SUV into the jail's flagpole July 27 after workers told him he couldn't park on a sidewalk.