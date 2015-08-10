No Big Whoop: Gaetz 'Quarantine Lifted'

State Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, said Friday tests determined he does not have whooping cough, putting to rest concerns that he had contracted the highly contagious disease.

Whooping Cough tests are negative. Special thx 2 Okaloosa Health Dept. Many apologies @RepCurbelo. Quarantine lifted! @KatieTnwfdn — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 7, 2015

The lawmaker's tweet came two days after his father, Sen. Don Gaetz, told a group of Florida State University political-science students that Matt Gaetz had contracted whooping cough after spending time with Congressman Carlos Curbelo in Washington, D.C.

Curbelo, a Miami-Dade Republican, confirmed earlier in the week that he'd tested positive for whooping cough, also known as pertussis or "the 100-day cough."

But Matt Gaetz said later that his father had gotten "a little ahead of himself" and had spoken before test results were received.

Nevertheless as Matt Gaetz waited for the results, he stayed home and took antibiotics.

Lawmakers will gather Monday in Tallahassee for a special session on redistricting.