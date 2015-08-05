© 2020 Health News Florida
Former FL Surgeon Accused Of Mutilating Man's Penis

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 5, 2015 at 9:43 AM EDT
A South Florida patient says his penis was deformed by a former surgeon who did not have a license to operate.

Multiple media outlets report that 60-year-old Mark D. Schreiber of Tamarac was arrested Friday on a charge of unlicensed practice of health care, causing serious injury.

Hialeah police say the unidentified patient paid Schreiber in February to remove a material that had been injected into his organ to make it longer and thicker.

Authorities say the man who performed the initial procedures, 48-year-old Nery C. Gonzalez, is wanted on the same charge.

The patient says his penis is now severely deformed and is unable to function sexually.

Schreiber was given a two-year sentence in 2008 on similar charges of unlicensed practicing. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

