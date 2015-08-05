Bill Ties Officials' Health Coverage To Medicaid

A House Republican filed a bill Tuesday that would tie health coverage for state elected officials to the benefits provided in the Medicaid program.

The bill -- HB 39 -- filed by state Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, will be considered during the 2016 legislative session.

The proposal would prevent state elected officials from participating in a state group health-insurance program that provides benefits exceeding the benefits available to Medicaid recipients.

