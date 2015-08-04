Rubio: Planned Parenthood Should Not Get Taxpayer Money

Florida Senator Marco Rubio said Planned Parenthood should have its federal funding cut.

In an op-ed published Monday, the Republican Senator and presidential candidate says, “Planned Parenthood should never receive another dime from American taxpayers.”

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (d-Florida) voted Monday evenbing to not to take federal money away from Planned Parenthood.

The vote comes after videos show Planned Parenthood officials allegedly negotiating prices for fetal tissues. Planned Parenthood says it does not profit from tissue donation and the video is heavily edited.

