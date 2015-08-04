© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Rubio: Planned Parenthood Should Not Get Taxpayer Money

Health News Florida | By Crystal Chavez of WMFE
Published August 4, 2015 at 8:55 AM EDT
8565699785_db66e8d4d0_k.jpg
Gage Skidmore, via Flickr
/
WMFE
Marco Rubio speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, 2013.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio said Planned Parenthood should have its federal funding cut.

In an op-ed published Monday, the Republican Senator and presidential candidate says, “Planned Parenthood should never receive another dime from American taxpayers.”

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (d-Florida) voted Monday evenbing to not to take federal money away from Planned Parenthood.

The vote comes after videos show Planned Parenthood officials allegedly negotiating prices for fetal tissues. Planned Parenthood says it does not profit from tissue donation and the video is heavily edited.
 

Tags

HNF StoriesPlanned Parenthood
Related Content