Guns On Campus Back For Another Round

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published August 3, 2015 at 5:14 PM EDT
Lawmakers are reviving legislation allowing concealed weapon permit holders to bring their guns on college campuses. The bill died last year.
The guns-on-campus debate is back. Two Republican conservatives are reviving controversial legislation that died last year.

Representative Greg Steube of Sarasota describes himself as a long-time supporter of Second Amendment rights. He says college students have as much a need to defend themselves as anyone else.

“Just because you walk onto a college campus I don’t think that that should be any different than walking in any other place in our community.”

The bill died in a Senate committee after meeting a firestorm of protest from college administrators and campus police. Florida State University President John Thrasher, a former House Speaker, was also opposed.

HNF Storiesguns on campusgun safety
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
