Guns On Campus Back For Another Round
The guns-on-campus debate is back. Two Republican conservatives are reviving controversial legislation that died last year.
Representative Greg Steube of Sarasota describes himself as a long-time supporter of Second Amendment rights. He says college students have as much a need to defend themselves as anyone else.
“Just because you walk onto a college campus I don’t think that that should be any different than walking in any other place in our community.”
The bill died in a Senate committee after meeting a firestorm of protest from college administrators and campus police. Florida State University President John Thrasher, a former House Speaker, was also opposed.
