Guns On Campus Back For Another Round

Lawmakers are reviving legislation allowing concealed weapon permit holders to bring their guns on college campuses. The bill died last year.

Representative Greg Steube of Sarasota describes himself as a long-time supporter of Second Amendment rights. He says college students have as much a need to defend themselves as anyone else.

“Just because you walk onto a college campus I don’t think that that should be any different than walking in any other place in our community.”

The bill died in a Senate committee after meeting a firestorm of protest from college administrators and campus police. Florida State University President John Thrasher, a former House Speaker, was also opposed.

