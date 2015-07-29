Scott Orders Planned Parenthood Inspections

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is ordering state health officials to inspect Planned Parenthood offices to ensure they are obeying the law when performing abortions.

In a statement Wednesday, Scott called recent videos troubling and said it's against the law for any organizations to sell body parts. The Republican governor said the state will take quick legal and regulatory action against any of the 16 facilities found in violation.

The announcement comes amid controversy that some Planned Parenthood affiliates in fewer than five states are supplying fetal tissue for research. An anti-abortion group says the group is illegally making a profit from that and has released secretly recorded videos. Planned Parenthood says it receives only reimbursements for costs of providing tissue donated by women.

The controversy led to a U.S. Senate bill to cut off federal funding for the organization.

Florida Planned Parenthood officials did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday.