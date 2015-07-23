© 2020 Health News Florida
Birdhouse Prompts Bomb Scare Near Hospital

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 23, 2015 at 8:29 AM EDT
Birdhouse.jpg
André Karwath/Wikimedia Commons
Note- This is not the same birdhouse that prompted the bomb scare.

Authorities say a birdhouse prompted a bomb scare outside a Sarasota hospital.

Police say a “suspicious package” was reported Wednesday morning outside Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Traffic in the area was blocked off, and the building was placed on a “diversion” lockdown, meaning no patients were allowed in and out.

Bomb technicians from the Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office sent two robots to examine the device. They eventually determined that it was a birdhouse, though it had been altered with fuses coming out of the top and wires coming out of the bottom.

Authorities say they’re trying to determine who set the device out. A spokeswoman said she didn’t know whether the person would face charges.

