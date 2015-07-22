Statewide School Vaccine Push Under Way

The Florida Department of Health is kicking off a series of events across the state where students can get immunizations needed for school – for free.

In the first of dozens of events statewide hosted by the Florida Department of Health offering free immunizations for students, the third floor of the Orange County School’s administration building was packed Tuesday with dozens of parents and students waiting patiently for their shot in the arm.

“We have vaccine preventable diseases in this country. We have had outbreaks, such as the measles outbreak in California,” said Dr. Kevin Sherin, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. “We’re very concerned that ALL children have access to vaccines.”

In Florida, children going into kindergarten and seventh grade need proof of immunizations.

The push is to get more students immunized before the mad rush before school, and health officials are urging parents not to wait until the last minute.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.