Two More Die in Separate Pool Drownings

Authorities say a 49-year-old woman has drowned in a family swimming pool in Clearwater.

The woman's mother found her floating in the backyard pool around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say Barbara Reed unsuccessfully tried to pull Tammy Blanton from the pool. She called 911 and paramedics began administering CPR. Blanton was declared dead a short time later.

Also on Monday evening, police say a 7-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in nearby Pinellas Park. The child was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. His name was not released.

No further details were available on either case.