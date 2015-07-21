© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Two More Die in Separate Pool Drownings

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2015 at 8:38 AM EDT
swimming_pool_rufino_uribe.jpg
Rufino Uribe
/
Wikimedia Commons

Authorities say a 49-year-old woman has drowned in a family swimming pool in Clearwater.

The woman's mother found her floating in the backyard pool around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say Barbara Reed unsuccessfully tried to pull Tammy Blanton from the pool. She called 911 and paramedics began administering CPR. Blanton was declared dead a short time later.

Also on Monday evening, police say a 7-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in nearby Pinellas Park. The child was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. His name was not released.

No further details were available on either case.

