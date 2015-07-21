Two More Die in Separate Pool Drownings
Authorities say a 49-year-old woman has drowned in a family swimming pool in Clearwater.
The woman's mother found her floating in the backyard pool around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say Barbara Reed unsuccessfully tried to pull Tammy Blanton from the pool. She called 911 and paramedics began administering CPR. Blanton was declared dead a short time later.
Also on Monday evening, police say a 7-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in nearby Pinellas Park. The child was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. His name was not released.
No further details were available on either case.